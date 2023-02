IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Women's Bobsleigh Heat #1 & #2 - Innsbruck

Watch as some of the world's top female bobsledders like USA's Kalie Humphries visit Austria for Heat #1 & #2 to try and snag some much needed points in the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships. Heat #1: 4:00 am - 5:00 am ET Heat #2: 5:30 am - 6:30 am ET