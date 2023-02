FIL Luge Sprint World: Winterberg

Sports

Duration live

Check out the world's best luge athletes like Italy's Dominik Fischnaller take to Germany to climb the FIL Luge World Championships standings. You can see all this here: Men's: 7:15 am - 7:43 am ET Men's Doubles: 8:00 am - 8:23 am ET Women's Doubles: 8:24 am - 8:45 am ET Women's: 9:00 am - 9:26 am ET