FIL Luge World Cup: Women's RUN 1 & 2 - Winterberg

Check out the world's best female luge athletes like Italy's Andrea Voetter take to Germany for Run #1 & #2 to see who will climb the standings in the FIL Luge World Championships. Run 1: 4:20 am - 5:17 am ET Run 2: 5:50 am - 6:48 am ET