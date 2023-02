IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup on CBC: Men's Skeleton Heats #1 $ #2 - Innsbruck

Sports

Duration live

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer will be in Austria for the IBSF World Cup with plenty of tough competition as he continues his dominant skeleton season so far. Heat #1 - 9:30 am - 10:30 am ET Heat #2 - 11:15 am - 12:15 pm ET