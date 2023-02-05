Content
All in a Weekend11:50Quebec athlete Alexandra Zvezdin qualifies for Skimo World Championships

Quebec athlete Alexandra Zvezdin qualifies for Skimo World Championships

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:50

Skimo is an emerging sport where competitors race uphill, instead of downhill, and have to carry their skis for part of the course. Quebec's Alexandra Zvezdin is raising money through GoFundMe so she can represent Canada at the World Championships after qualifying in the national championships. She tells us about the sport that is both physically and mentally demanding and why she has to fundraise to compete.

now