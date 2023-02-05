Quebec athlete Alexandra Zvezdin qualifies for Skimo World Championships

Skimo is an emerging sport where competitors race uphill, instead of downhill, and have to carry their skis for part of the course. Quebec's Alexandra Zvezdin is raising money through GoFundMe so she can represent Canada at the World Championships after qualifying in the national championships. She tells us about the sport that is both physically and mentally demanding and why she has to fundraise to compete.