Effective activism takes 'urgent patience,' says head of N.S. environmental racism panel
Augy Jones admits he may not be the foremost expert on environmental racism in Nova Scotia. But as a longtime leader in community outreach and civil rights — following in the footsteps of his parents — he's uniquely qualified for the job.