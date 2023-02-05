Content
Welcome to the 'do it yourself' economy

We bag our own groceries, check our own luggage and clean our own hotel rooms. Between self-checkout lanes and online appointment bookings, a growing amount of work is being downloaded from companies to customers. The trend was already underway, but the pandemic and labour shortage shifted it into overdrive. Jen and Paul take a look at this labour transfer and ask - is this why I feel so tired?

