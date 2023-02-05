The Siege Within

Duration 27:00

Did you keep a diary when you were young? It's a place to work out life's big problems and find comfort when feeling alone. That's why Nadja Halilbegovich kept one as a teenger, but through the most difficult of circumstances — a war. Thirty years ago she was trying to make sense of her world as bombs fell around her during the Siege of Sarajevo. Now, Nadja and producer Joan Webber return to that conflict, and the diary Nadja kept. We hear how the impact of that war, and the wars children are living through today, last a lifetime. This doc originally aired on The Doc Project.