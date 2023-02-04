You have to hear Jim Corcoran's Black Panther Party story!

Content
The Bridge54:00You have to hear Jim Corcoran's Black Panther Party story!

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Although, you get a sense of who Jim Corcoran is throughout the conversation, it's in the last minutes of the show, that you learn how important the Quebec music icon's parents were in shaping him as an artist and as a person. The recently appointed Officer to the Order of Canada fills the hour with stories of his life in music, as an almost man of the cloth and...um, that time he didn't get kicked out of a Black Panther Party meeting in LA!

