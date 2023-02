Canadian rink getting attention after video shows kids getting onto ice from draw bridge

A 95-year-old indoor rink about 45 minutes southeast of Regina is getting attention from all over North America. It's because of a video that went viral on social media this week, showing kids getting onto the rink in Lang from a draw bridge. The people who take care of the rink are using it as a chance to raise to funds to keep their aging community rink going.