Tech column: How tech companies and banks benefit from your digital wallet

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:46

The popularity of digital wallets has created competition, with big banks looking to compete against the likes of Apple Pay and PayPal for consumers’ cash. Sabrina speaks with Mohit Rajhans, CBC's technology columnist, to learn more about the whole system.

now