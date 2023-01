Manitoba Moose, Winnipeggers wish beloved Dancing Gabe a happy 60th birthday

News

Duration 1:34

The Manitoba Moose held a special celebration for Gabriel Langlois, known as Dancing Gabe— a fixture at local football, baseball, soccer and hockey games. Famous for pumping up the crowds with his moves, Gabe was treated to a Jumbotron presentation and a birthday cake in the shape of a jersey. After Manitoba celebrity toasts, Gabe capped off the event by busting a move.