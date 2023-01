Arctic Winter Games: Figure Skating - Levels 1-4 Free

Sports

Duration live

Watch as figure skaters compete in the Levels 1-4 Free at Frank Lacroix Arena in Alberta for the Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games. Level 1: 5:30 pm - 6:45 pm ET Level 2: 6:45 pm - 7:50 pm ET Level 3: 8:30 pm - 9:30 pm ET Level 4: 9:30 pm - 10:10 pm ET