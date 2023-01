Arctic Winter Games: Figure Skating - Levels 1-4 Short Program

Sports

Duration live

Watch as figure skaters compete in Levels 1 to 4 Short Program at Frank Lacroix Arena in Alberta for the Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games. Level 1: 2:00 pm - 3:05 pm ET Level 2: 3:05 pm - 4:05 pm ET Level 3: 4:40 pm - 5:40 pm ET Level 4: 5:40 pm - 6:15 pm ET