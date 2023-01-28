Even Tony Montana's theme music influenced Haitian composer David Bontemps' new opera

It's called "La Flambeau" on purpose - an intentional grammatical error. And it was the first four syllables in the play - 'res publica' - that inspired composer David Bontemps to write his first opera. The poet and playwright, Faubert Bolivar, an old friend from law school, also became a librettist. Set in the home country of both artists, Haiti, the work tells a universal story of privilege, power and revenge...the right dose of drama for the theatrical tradition. A third generation national composer, Bontemps wrote the score infused with all of his musical education -- a mix of Haitian rhythms, Creole Jazz and European classical music.