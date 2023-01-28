Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Even Tony Montana's theme music influenced Haitian composer David Bontemps' new opera

Even Tony Montana's theme music influenced Haitian composer David Bontemps' new opera

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

It's called "La Flambeau" on purpose - an intentional grammatical error. And it was the first four syllables in the play - 'res publica' - that inspired composer David Bontemps to write his first opera. The poet and playwright, Faubert Bolivar, an old friend from law school, also became a librettist. Set in the home country of both artists, Haiti, the work tells a universal story of privilege, power and revenge...the right dose of drama for the theatrical tradition. A third generation national composer, Bontemps wrote the score infused with all of his musical education -- a mix of Haitian rhythms, Creole Jazz and European classical music.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:20

Police release video of brutal attack on Pelosi's husband in October

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:19

'Never seen swift justice like this,' Nichols family attorney says

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:05

Memphis police officers charged with murder of man in traffic stop

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:51

Passengers miraculously escape after bus falls into Turkey lake

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:35

Princeton man rescues moose trapped in roadside wire fence

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now