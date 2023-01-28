A Spotlight on Black Canadian Filmmakers during Black History Month

Duration 12:30

We speak with Montreal filmmaker Stefan Verna about Black on Black Film, a collective for black filmmakers to share knowledge and create equity and opportunity. We also talk about his path to working as a filmmaker and his latest project with the NFB. He'll be with four other black filmmakers on February 2nd, “Creating to Express Yourself" hosted by the NFB in Montreal and online.