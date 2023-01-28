Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend12:30A Spotlight on Black Canadian Filmmakers during Black History Month

A Spotlight on Black Canadian Filmmakers during Black History Month

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:30

We speak with Montreal filmmaker Stefan Verna about Black on Black Film, a collective for black filmmakers to share knowledge and create equity and opportunity. We also talk about his path to working as a filmmaker and his latest project with the NFB. He'll be with four other black filmmakers on February 2nd, “Creating to Express Yourself" hosted by the NFB in Montreal and online.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:20

Police release video of brutal attack on Pelosi's husband in October

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:19

'Never seen swift justice like this,' Nichols family attorney says

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:05

Memphis police officers charged with murder of man in traffic stop

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:51

Passengers miraculously escape after bus falls into Turkey lake

News

2 days ago
Duration 1:35

Princeton man rescues moose trapped in roadside wire fence

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now