Supporters of Iranian protesters gather for vigil at human rights museum in Winnipeg

News

Duration 2:06

Musicians, speakers and performers came together Friday night at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg to pay tribute to those who have been imprisoned and killed by the Iranian regime since protests erupted four months ago, after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Organizer Reza Rezai spoke to CBC videographer Darin Morash.