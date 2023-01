Airport workers get arms and legs waxed to help firefighters in battle against cancer

Employees of the Winnipeg Airports Authority rolled up their pant legs and sleeves as part of a fundraiser for Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. A total of 16 people got their arms or legs waxed, raising $3,800 as of 3 p.m. Donations will continue to be collected for another week.