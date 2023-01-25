Content
Quebec energy grid cannot support more electric cars according to study

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:46

A study by École Polytechnique and the Université de Montréal has found that Quebec's electricity grid could not support an increase in electric cars. Sabrina speaks with Normand Mousseau, one of the leaders of the Chair in Transformation of Transportation at UdeM and Polytechnique Montreal.

