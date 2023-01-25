Indigenous artists imagine what a $20 bill would look like with an Indigenous woman on it | CBC.ca Loaded
Indigenous artists imagine what a $20 bill would look like with an Indigenous woman on it
2 days ago
Canada’s bank notes are getting a redesign thanks to a new program from the Native Women’s Association of Canada. They’re asking Indigenous artists to imagine what a $20 bill would look like with an Indigenous woman on its front, and they’re displaying the works of art in a Toronto exhibit this week. Guest host Allison Van Rassell is joined by Irene Goodwin from the Native Women’s Association of Canada.