Breakaway12:09Indigenous artists imagine what a $20 bill would look like with an Indigenous woman on it

Indigenous artists imagine what a $20 bill would look like with an Indigenous woman on it

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:09

Canada’s bank notes are getting a redesign thanks to a new program from the Native Women’s Association of Canada. They’re asking Indigenous artists to imagine what a $20 bill would look like with an Indigenous woman on its front, and they’re displaying the works of art in a Toronto exhibit this week. Guest host Allison Van Rassell is joined by Irene Goodwin from the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

