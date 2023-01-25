Content
Superior Morning6:38Tim Albertson: Spin the Black Circle

Tim Albertson: Spin the Black Circle

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:38

It's time for another installment of Spin The Black Circle w/ Matt Fratpietro. Earlier this week Matt caught up with Thunder Bay country singer Tim Albertson. His latest single "If You Only Knew" isn't just a catchy tune... it's also deeply personal....a dedication to the singer's late father. For more let's Spin The Black Circle...

