Tim Albertson: Spin the Black Circle
16 hours ago
It's time for another installment of Spin The Black Circle w/ Matt Fratpietro.
Earlier this week Matt caught up with Thunder Bay country singer Tim Albertson.
His latest single "If You Only Knew" isn't just a catchy tune... it's also deeply personal....a dedication to the singer's late father.
For more let's Spin The Black Circle...