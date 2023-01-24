Content
Quebec AM11:38What it was like working on the front line of the 1998 Ice Storm: Part 02

What it was like working on the front line of the 1998 Ice Storm: Part 02

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:38

Considered one of Canada's worst natural disasters, the 1998 Ice storm is engraved in the minds of people who lived through it. Jack Bélanger is one of them. A former Hydro-Québec lineman, he recounted what it was like working on the front lines for weeks on end.

