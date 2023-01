Businesses in Vancouver’s Chinatown face many challenges

News

Duration 2:29

A Chinatown Lunar New Year parade brought thousands into Vancouver's historic Chinatown — a much needed infusion for businesses in the area, where crime and vandalism have hit hard. One restaurant seeing long lineups — Kam Wai Dim Sum. We caught up with owner William Liu, who vows to continue to serve the community he loves amid grinding poverty.