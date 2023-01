2023 Juno Awards Nomination Press Conference

Join us as we announce The 2023 JUNO Award nominees on Tuesday, January 31 at 11 a.m. ET, hosted by Angeline TettehWayoe (The Block, CBC Music). The 2023 JUNO Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, will broadcast and stream live on Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.