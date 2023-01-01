"Explore Islam" tour comes to St-Georges-de-Beauce for its first Quebec Visit

Radio

Duration 12:03

With the goal of visiting 1,000 Canadian cities, villages and towns, Canada's largest Muslim youth group is coming to Quebec to allow people to ask questions about Islam in an open dialogue. The goal is to fight ignorance with education through these visits. We speak with Imam Nabil Ahmad Mirza about how next weekend will roll out in St-Georges-de-Beauce and his experience with similar projects.