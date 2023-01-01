Artist Barbara Steinman was once called a "prophetic seer". We get it!

Radio

Duration 54:00

Montreal based visual artist, Barbara Steinman, is the recipient of the Prix Paul-Emile Borduas; the highest honour in culture and science from the government of Quebec. She is recognized as one of the first women in video arts in Canada; and an artist who's work reflects a deep concern for humanity. Barbara is a humble person but a big deal artist, so we're grateful that she shared fantastic stories about the Vancouver and Montreal art scenes in the 1980's. And we manage to learn just a little more about this otherwise private leader in the arts.