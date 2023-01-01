Montreal's Chinatown celebrates Lunar New Year.

Radio

Duration 11:38

It's The Year of the Rabbit for many Asians who celebrate Lunar New Year. For the first time in Montreal, the Asian community has come together to put on a Lunar New Year Festival. We speak with Yifang Eva Hu, founder and executive director of the Marché de Nuit Asiatique, Montreal's Asian Night Market, about why this event is so important to her and the community.