Remembering Ravi Srinivasan - senior manager of programming at the Toronto International Film Festival

Duration 7:12

Ravi Srinivasan was senior manager of festival programming at the Toronto International Film Festival. He was also the founder of the South Western International Film Festival in his hometown of Sarnia, Ontario. Ravi Srinivasan died at 37 years old this past weekend. Jack Blum is the executive director of Reel Canada. He spoke with guest host Chris Glover about the contribution Ravi Srinivasan made to the film community.