New exhibit explores teenage lives of Chinese-Canadian teens and youth in the early 20th century

A new exhibit called "Raised in Chinatown" explores the lives of Chinese-Canadian youth growing up in Vancouver more than 100 years ago. The exhibit includes archival photos, costumes and more. It's on display now at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre on Pender Street in Vancouver. CBC's Matt Meuse headed down to get a tour.