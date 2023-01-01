The Last Run: new documentary explores the hazards of backcountry skiing and the steps needed to stay safe

Quebec AM14:27The Last Run: new documentary explores the hazards of backcountry skiing and the steps needed to stay safe
17 hours ago
Duration 14:27
In his new documentary La Dernière Descente, filmmaker Dylan Page explores the dangers of backcountry skiing without being prepared for avalanches and accidents. He joined backcountry enthusiast Guillaume Roy in conversation with Quebec AM host Julia Caron.