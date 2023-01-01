The life and legacy of Montreal-based photographer George Zimbel

Montreal's artistic community is taking stock of the passing of photographer George Zimbel, who died last week at the age of 93. Daybreak host Sean Henry is joined in-studio by Rebecca Ugolini. She spoke with George's son Matt Zimbel about his father's legacy, for this first installment of the Daybreak arts and culture series Making Montreal.