IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships: Women's Skeleton Heat #1 & #2 - St. Moritz

Sports

Duration live

Watch as Canada's Mirela Rahneva faces tough competition in Switzerland as the world's best women's skeleton athletes will be there to continue the pursuit of the IBSF World Cup. Heat #1: 7:30 am - 8:30 am Heat #2: 9:00 am - 10:00 am