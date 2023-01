IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Women's Bobsleigh Heat #1 and Heat #2- Altenberg

Some of the top female bobsleigh athletes in the world will be in Germany to try and make up ground in the standings of the IBSF Bobsleigh World Cup or defend like USA's Kallie Humphries. Heat #1: 3:15 am - 4:15 am Heat #2: 4:45 am - 5:45 am