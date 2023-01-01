Content
That's not what really happened! Flipping the script in Canadian museums

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Major museums around the world are returning a lot of art and artifacts to their rightful owners --- countries that were formerly colonized by European nations. That conversation about decolonizing the museum is also happening here in Canada. President and CEO of the McCord-Stewart museum, Suzanne Sauvage; independent curator-activist, Dominique Fontaine and Inuk researcher and Indigenous arts historian, Heather Igliorte explain what the work looks like and what still needs to be done.

