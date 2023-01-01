Why Canada has also banned some compostable plastics

Radio

Duration 9:32

When Ontario-based company, Stone Straw, first got wind of a ban on plastic straws, it invested heavily in devising a 100 per cent compostable, plant-based version that still looks and feels like plastic. So it came as a surprise to find out that compostable plastics (for some products) are now out too. Producer Jen Keene explores why greener alternatives are now on the naughty list.