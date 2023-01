Canada must be 'vigilant' about competitive position in future economy, says ambassador

Duration 10:27

"We have to be vigilant," Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., tells Power & Politics during a discussion of Canada's competitive position in the wake of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. "But we have a clear direction from the president that while he is focused on U.S. jobs ... he is also focused on creating a strong North American partnership."