The largest snow maze in the world is right here in Manitoba

It's a busy time at a massive snow maze south of Winnipeg. The maze in St. Adolphe, Man., was recognized as the largest one on the planet by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019. As they get ready to open for a new season, Angie Masse, owner and operator, shows CBC's Fiona Odlum last minute preparations.