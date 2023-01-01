Putting the soul back into psychology

Radio

Duration 53:52

The word ‘psyche’ comes from the Greek and Latin, meaning soul or spirit — so why is any talk of ‘the soul' so absent from modern-day psychology and psychiatry? Psychologist David Rosmarin shares how and why he's trying to bring spirituality back into his profession. Michelle Huang shares an unconventional method for advancing her own mental health and inner child work — with a little help from an AI chatbot and her childhood journal entries.