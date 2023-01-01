Breakaway11:37Predicting path of oil spills, and more, thanks to 3-D modelling of St. Lawrence Estuary
Predicting path of oil spills, and more, thanks to 3-D modelling of St. Lawrence Estuary
- 2 days ago
- Radio
- Duration 11:37
3-D imagining and modelling have given scientists a whole new playground to experiment with. At DFO's Maurice-Lamontagne institute in Rimouski, the technology is being developed to predict water currents in the St. Lawrence Estuary. Physicist and specialist of physical science Simon St-Onge Drouin explained the project to Breakaway's Alison Brunette.