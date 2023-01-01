Founder of Communauto car-sharing service gets major props

Nearly 30 years ago, not too many people were talking about car-sharing or urban mobility. But in a Quebec City neighbourhood, Benoît Robert was setting up the very first cooperative of its kind with three cars. Last week, his vision was recognized, with his appointment to the Order of Canada. He spoke with Julia Caron about the nod and Communauto's role in developing car-sharing across the continent.