Tyler Sklazeski: winter camping

Ok. Here's the pitch... It's camping, but without all those pesky mosquitos and blackflies... Sounds pretty great, right? There's just one catch... you have to head out into the great outdoors... in the winter. That may not sound particularly appealing to some, but to a growing group of outdoor enthusiasts, winter camping is in a league all it's own. Tyler Sklazeski is one of those enthusiasts. He's the man behind the instagram account "Facing North"...where you can find beautiful photos of his northwestern Ontario adventures. He spoke with Matt Fratpietro.