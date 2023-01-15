Content
CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

Live in
12 days

CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

TBD.

Figure Skating

Live in
12 days

CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

CBC Sports Presents

Live in
11 days

CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships

CBC Sports Presents

Duration 19:21

Canadians stun at Grand Prix Final, bring home title

Figure Skating

23 days ago
Duration 2:39:33

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Closing Gala

CBC Sports

23 days ago
Duration 1:45:19

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Women's free program

CBC Sports

24 days ago
Duration 6:38

Italy's Nikolaj Memola skates to first place in junior men's freestyle

Figure Skating

24 days ago
Duration 1:05:59

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Ice Dance

CBC Sports

24 days ago
Duration 1:41:36

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Men's Free Program

CBC Sports

24 days ago
Duration 1:07:28

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Pairs Free Program

CBC Sports

24 days ago
Duration 1:07:27

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Men's Free Program

CBC Sports

24 days ago

