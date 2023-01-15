Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
Hockey
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Video
Channels
Home
News
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
Docs
CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships | CBC.ca Loaded
Sports
Olympics
Winter
Figure Skating
CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships
Live in
12 days
CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships
In 12 days
Sports
Duration
live
TBD.
Recommended for You
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Figure Skating
Live in
12 days
CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships
CBC Sports Presents
12 days
Live in
11 days
CBC Sports: 2023 Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships
CBC Sports Presents
11 days
Duration
19:21
Canadians stun at Grand Prix Final, bring home title
Figure Skating
23 days ago
Duration
2:39:33
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Closing Gala
CBC Sports
23 days ago
Duration
1:45:19
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Women's free program
CBC Sports
24 days ago
Duration
6:38
Italy's Nikolaj Memola skates to first place in junior men's freestyle
Figure Skating
24 days ago
Duration
1:05:59
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Ice Dance
CBC Sports
24 days ago
Duration
1:41:36
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Men's Free Program
CBC Sports
24 days ago
Duration
1:07:28
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Junior Pairs Free Program
CBC Sports
24 days ago
Duration
1:07:27
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final: Men's Free Program
CBC Sports
24 days ago
Trending Now
Duration
2:24
Connor Bedard punches Canada's ticket to world junior semifinals with dazzling winner against Slovakia
Hockey
17 hours ago
Duration
1:01
Connor Bedard sets multitude of Canadian world junior records
Hockey
20 hours ago
Duration
2:36
Body of former pope Benedict lies in state
News
1 day ago
Duration
1:54
Sunwing customers desperate to get home after days of chaos
The National
2 days ago
Duration
0:26
Pure joy: 25 seconds of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu dancing together | Mission: Joy
The Passionate Eye
28 days ago
now