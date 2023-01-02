How much will Canada's new housing measures impact housing affordability? | CBC.ca Loaded
How much will Canada's new housing measures impact housing affordability?
1 day ago
New measures aimed at taming the housing market came into effect on January 1. How will these impact housing affordability? Guest host Ainslie MacLellan speaks with David Wachsmuth, Canada Research Chair in Urban Governance at McGill University.