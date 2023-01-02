Content
Daybreak Montreal10:37How much will Canada's new housing measures impact housing affordability?

How much will Canada's new housing measures impact housing affordability?

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:37

New measures aimed at taming the housing market came into effect on January 1. How will these impact housing affordability? Guest host Ainslie MacLellan speaks with David Wachsmuth, Canada Research Chair in Urban Governance at McGill University.

