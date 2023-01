IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Monobob Heat #1 and #2- Altenberg

USA’s Kaillie Humphries is cruising so far in the IBSF World Cup season and will be looking to continue her winning ways in Germany in the monobob event. Heat #1: 4:00 am - 5:00 am Heat #2: 5:30 am - 6:30 am