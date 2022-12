Finding Home

Radio

Duration 1:46:55

Hosts Krissy Holmes and Caroline Hillier will introduce you to some of the 1500 Ukrainians settling in Newfoundland and Labrador through a unique provincial initiative that’s humanitarian at heart, but also a possible solution to the province’s demographic crisis. From St. Nicolas to Grandfather Frost, you’ll hear how Ukrainians are celebrating the holidays, and why traditions rooted in Russian culture are making Christmas complicated for some.