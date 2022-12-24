Content
The Bridge54:00Worship at the crack of dawn, nose icicles and a vision in a dream

Worship at the crack of dawn, nose icicles and a vision in a dream

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Montreal's Perpetual Praise Gospel Choir is celebrating 25 years of singing gospel music, partly thanks to a friend having a vision of one TC directing a youth choir. The way that choir director, Tamsyn Clarke sees it, for the past twenty-five years, the choir has been bringing hope to folks in need of inspiration, especially those outside of the church. Tamsyn shares her story of a life with gospel music, and what the culture looks like these days in Montreal. For the last episode of 2022, we're bringing lots of joyful noise!

