Tears, texts, tension: highlights of the trucker convoy inquiry

Radio

Duration 50:07

The Emergencies Act inquiry saw dozens of witnesses testify over six weeks — from protesters and the people affected, to police and politicians — all giving their side of how the self-styled Freedom Convoy came to take hold and why the government ultimately used the Act’s extraordinary powers to dislodge them. The CBC’s Janyce McGregor followed every day of the inquiry and on this special edition of The House, walks through the moments that mattered most.