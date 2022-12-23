Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning7:43Gord Ellis: Incredible wolf journey

Gord Ellis: Incredible wolf journey

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:43

The Incredible Journey is a 1963 Disney film that follows the adventure of a Labrador Retriever, Bull Terrier, and Siamese cat as they journey 480 kilometres through the Canadian wilderness to return to their home. That story about adventurous pets was also fiction. But as it turns out, wild animals can make trips of that distance - and more - in the real world. Recently, a wolf that was collared in Michigan travelled thousands of kilometres through four states and two provinces - including northwestern Ontario - before reaching the end of its journey in Manitoba. Cody Norton is a Large Carnivore Specialist with The Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He was part of the team that was tracking this wolf and he spoke with CBC's Gord Ellis about it.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:50

Blast of winter hits holiday travellers across Canada

CBC News

16 hours ago
Duration 0:34

Surfers take advantage of high winds during storm to ride the waves

CBC News Toronto

17 hours ago
Duration 0:30

High winds, powerful waves hit Crystal Beach, Ont.

CBC News

20 hours ago
Duration 2:01

Alleged ‘swarming’ attack heightens concern for those living on the street

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:51

Otters enjoy a winter wonderland at the Vancouver Aquarium

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now