Gord Ellis: Incredible wolf journey

Radio

Duration 7:43

The Incredible Journey is a 1963 Disney film that follows the adventure of a Labrador Retriever, Bull Terrier, and Siamese cat as they journey 480 kilometres through the Canadian wilderness to return to their home. That story about adventurous pets was also fiction. But as it turns out, wild animals can make trips of that distance - and more - in the real world. Recently, a wolf that was collared in Michigan travelled thousands of kilometres through four states and two provinces - including northwestern Ontario - before reaching the end of its journey in Manitoba. Cody Norton is a Large Carnivore Specialist with The Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He was part of the team that was tracking this wolf and he spoke with CBC's Gord Ellis about it.