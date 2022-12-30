Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CBC Radio Specials49:00Future Food Radio Hour

Future Food Radio Hour

  • 8 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 49:00

How would you describe the taste of mould? Salty? Sweet? Rich with umami? Please join us as we investigate the wild and wonderful world of mycelia, the root systems of fungi. We’ll explore foods made from mushroom and mould mycelia, scrutinizing the science and ecology claims, and learning about their culinary aspects too. And then, Shauna Powers, a vegan, and Aruna Antonella Handa, an omnivore, will put these novel foods to the ultimate tests: the aroma, mouthfeel and taste test. It’s radio so good you’ll want to take a bite.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:21

Eight teen girls charged in stabbing death of Toronto man

The National

1 day ago
Duration 2:01

B.C. man creates bike plow to blast through the snow

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Duration 0:21

Watch the rapid snowfall in Vancouver in this timelapse video

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Duration 2:26

Chaos at YVR as snow grounds flights

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Duration 2:02

A sky-high view of the snow blanketing Vancouver

CBC News BC

1 day ago

now