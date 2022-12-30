Future Food Radio Hour

Radio

Duration 49:00

How would you describe the taste of mould? Salty? Sweet? Rich with umami? Please join us as we investigate the wild and wonderful world of mycelia, the root systems of fungi. We’ll explore foods made from mushroom and mould mycelia, scrutinizing the science and ecology claims, and learning about their culinary aspects too. And then, Shauna Powers, a vegan, and Aruna Antonella Handa, an omnivore, will put these novel foods to the ultimate tests: the aroma, mouthfeel and taste test. It’s radio so good you’ll want to take a bite.