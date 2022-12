FIL Luge World Cup: Men's RUN #1 & #2 - Sigulda

The best male lugers like Nico Gleirscher visit Latvia for run #1 and #2 of their event at the FIL Luge World Cup. Run #1: 3:00 am - 3:36 am Run #2 : 4:25 am - 5:23 am